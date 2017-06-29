press release: Bucky Badger is inviting fans to join him on Thursday, June 29, for the 5th annual Camp Randall Movie Night, presented by Festival Foods. Bucky made a list of some of his favorite movies, and the winning selection voted on by fans will be played in Camp Randall Stadium on the main videoboard.

Sing (PG)

On Thursday, June 29, Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium will open at 6:00 p.m. The feature presentation will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Families will have the option to sit on the field (space permitting) or sit in the south end zone stands. Accessible seating will be available. While sealed bottled water will be permitted to be brought in to the event, no other food or beverages may be carried into Camp Randall Stadium. Limited concessions will be available for purchase.

Additional event details:

Only blankets will be allowed on the field. Chairs will not be permitted.

Only bottled water will be permitted on the field. Food and other beverages of any kind may not go on to the field.

Footballs, baseballs, basketballs, tennis balls, etc… will not be permitted into the stadium.

Merchandise will be available for sale at Bucky's Locker Room during the event.

In the event of rain or severe weather, the event will be cancelled if not able to be rescheduled.

The north end videoboard itself measures 101 feet wide and 42 feet tall. At just over 4,281 square feet, it is roughly the size of the Kohl Center basketball floor. The Camp Randall sound system will also be utilized for the presentation. Fans enjoyed Movie Night at Camp Randall during the last four years. Make a memory with your family and join us for Camp Randall Movie Night 2017.