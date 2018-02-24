press release:

USA | 1990 | 16mm | 48 min.

Director: Su Friedrich

Through 26 short stories, director Friedrich tells of the highly charged relationship between a young girl and her father. Selected for inclusion in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, Sink or Swim is a formally challenging and deeply moving film.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

