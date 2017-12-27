Sinking Suns, Straka & Sphynx, Em Jay
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Musicians for WORT 89.9FM announces the next in a series of fundraisers for community radio in Madison. The event will be held on Thursday, December 28, at the Crystal Corner, 1302 Williamson St. The show starts at 8pm with a WORT DJ and follows with 3 bands.
• Em Jay & friends
• Straka & Sphynx
• Sinking Suns
Proceeds support Listener-sponsored, volunteer-powered WORT radio.
