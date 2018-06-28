Teabag collage works, 6/28-927, University Hospital first floor J3/1 Carbone Center Waiting Room.

press release: Siraj Hull’s early childhood and teenage years were influenced by the colorful surroundings of Malaysia where she is originally from. Having lived in a multi-cultural environment, varied images, sights, sounds and beautiful landscape undeniably has dominated her artwork.

A decade ago, while living in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, she met and worked with a local artist who used recycled tapa cloth to make 3-D artwork. Using some of the same techniques, Siraj has used tea bags in a variety of ways to form her 3 -D artwork.