press release: “My husband and I have spent over ten winters in various parts (Fiji, Cook Islands, Tonga, Marshal Islands, Tahiti, Hawaii, Samoa, Society Islands, French Polynesia) of the South Pacific. I tried to capture samples of what I've seen and experienced while living in the South Pacific. I've chosen some fruits, flowers, people, landscapes, legend, and lifestyles in my paintings. Most of my paintings are watercolor, but I have also included oil, acrylic, mixed media, and 3 D fiber art. While living in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, I studied an artwork that is very dear to me, using recycled Tapa Cloth from a noted Tongan artist. I've included one piece of my Tongan Tapa Cloth artwork for this display.” – Siraj Hull