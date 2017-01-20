Skeleton Circus

Friday, Jan. 20, Madison Circus Space, 6 & 9 pm

Circus Space’s showcase of members and students returns, with performers including aerialists Alex Devaux and Claire Kannapell, juggler Nick Aikens, award-winning hoop dancer Sophie Spacegypsy and children’s troupe These Are My Monkeys. In addition to Friday’s shows, a showcase designed for families will take place at 9:30 am Sunday, Jan. 22.

press release:

January's Skeleton Circus performances feature 11 new, original acts by members and students at Madison Circus Space - six aerial performances, three hoop dance acts, and juggling and acrobats between.

Performers include:

Swing State Aerial students Alex Devaux and Claire Kannapell

These talented intermediate aerial silks students are debuting their first choreographic work in conjunction with custom-composed music to explore the nature of relationships with others and ourselves.

These Are My Monkeys - An original debut act by the children of several Madison Circus Space members that will stun audiences with its adorableness and impressive talent in small bodies.

Juggler Nick Aikens - moving so fast you could swear he has five hands, renowned local juggler Nick Aikens is always an awe-inspiring crowd favorite!

Sophie Spacegypsy - Nationally-known, award-winning hoop dancer Sophie will be closing the show with a mesmerizing LED hoop act.

Madison Circus Space 2100 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

