Ski & Snowboard Consignment Sale

press release: Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol hosts their annual Ski & Snowboard Resale on the fourth Sunday of October each year at Tyrol Basin Ski and Snowboard Area, Mount Horeb.

Thousands of items; skis, snowboards, cross country, clothing, boots, etc. Plenty of kids equipment and sizes available! Buy or sell; some of the best deals of the season.

Proceeds support the Patrol purchasing medical supplies, toboggans, training, etc.

Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol is a non-profit group of volunteers that maintain Pro-CPR certifications and maintain rigorous training in assessment and emergency medical response to serve the recreational public.

Note: all equipment must meet current safety standards as specified by the manufactures. We cannot accept used helmets, straight alpine skis, or cross-country skis with 3-pin or 75mm bindings. Any clothing must be cleaned. Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol takes 15% of the sale as your donation.

Equipment consignments will be accepted: Wednesday Oct. 18, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.