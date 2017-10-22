Ski & Snowboard Consignment Sale
Tyrol Basin Ski & Snowboard Area, Mount Horeb 3487 Bohn Rd. , Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
press release: Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol hosts their annual Ski & Snowboard Resale on the fourth Sunday of October each year at Tyrol Basin Ski and Snowboard Area, Mount Horeb.
Thousands of items; skis, snowboards, cross country, clothing, boots, etc. Plenty of kids equipment and sizes available! Buy or sell; some of the best deals of the season.
Proceeds support the Patrol purchasing medical supplies, toboggans, training, etc.
Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol is a non-profit group of volunteers that maintain Pro-CPR certifications and maintain rigorous training in assessment and emergency medical response to serve the recreational public.
Note: all equipment must meet current safety standards as specified by the manufactures. We cannot accept used helmets, straight alpine skis, or cross-country skis with 3-pin or 75mm bindings. Any clothing must be cleaned. Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol takes 15% of the sale as your donation.
Equipment consignments will be accepted: Wednesday Oct. 18, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.