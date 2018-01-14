Ski Jump Tournament

press release: For decades Madison has proudly produced winter sport Olympians.

Sun., Jan. 14 the public is invited to Blackhawk Ski Club’s 71st Annual Ski Jumping Tournament, a venue that continues to give youngsters their start in a unique sport. Admission is free and concessions will be sold.

Competition will start at noon with dozens of ski jumpers invited from all over the Midwest, including clubs from Duluth, Minneapolis, Fox River Grove, Iola, La Crosse, and St. Paul, vying for medals.

Competitors as young as six-years-old will test themselves on Blackhawks’ four ski jumps which allow training from beginner on the 5-meter, to the intermediate 15-meter, and the advanced 30- and 60-meter ski jumps.

Just weeks before the world will be captivated by Olympic ski jumpers, the local crowd will ring cow bells as the jumpers push off and sail through the air. New fans will have a unique opportunity to observe the sport and training of young athletes up close.

Blackhawk member 17-year-old Anna Hoffman competed in this year’s Olympic trials placing eighth. Since 2012, eight Blackhawk jumpers have qualified for national tournaments. Three Olympians are Blackhawk alumni: Dave Norby 1968, Bill Bakke 1968, and Kurt Stein 1992 and 1994 .

Openings are available in Blackhawks’ Tuesday evening or Saturday morning beginner ski jumping classes. Each winter more than 400 young people enroll in Blackhawk ski programs. Additionally, Blackhawk hosts an eight-week after school cross-country ski program for disadvantaged youth.

Blackhawk Ski Club, at 10118 Blackhawk Road, Middleton, is across from Pope Farm Park, only a ten-minute drive from most locations on Madison’s west side. Enter the club’s east gate just west of Pleasant View Golf Course.

More information is at www.blackhawkskiclub.org.

Blackhawk Ski Club is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1947 by ski jumpers. It’s grown to a 60-acre training facility built by the generosity of volunteers and the community to teach young people cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, biathlon (cross-country ski racing and target shooting), Nordic combined (ski jumping and cross-country ski racing) and mountain biking.