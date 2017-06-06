Skills in Computers & Literacy for Employment

This is a course in computer and employment literacy for adult students who want to improve their reading, writing and general communication skills. Each student will have an individual lesson plan created for them and will work through the semester on completing that plan. Skills learned will help with job searching and applications, completing the GED and improving skills on the computer. Please register for the entire series, June 6 - August 15 by contacting Ezi at the Literacy Network, 608-244-3911, ext. 10. These classes are funded through the Literacy Network with computer support from Madison Public Library Foundation. Find more literacy classes at http://www.litnetwork.or