press release: Skrizzly Adams is bringing the Skrizzfest concept to life at Threshold (2717 Atwood Ave., Madison) on Friday July 13, 2018, doors opening at 6:30pm, music at 7 pm. The event is setting the stage of a new way to enjoy live music. Tickets are available for $15 via Eventbrite.

Skrizzly Adams, based out of New Jersey, was the winner of the coveted Grand Prize at the prestigious International Songwriting Competition with his 2015 single “Tipping Point”. This achievement placed him in a league with previous victors such as The Band Perry, Bastille, Vance Joy, Passenger, Gotye and more. He has toured as an opening act for both Elle King and Lissie. Previously signed to Atlantic Records, Skrizzly is currently working as an independent artist, continuing to build a solid fan base by interacting with fans through social media as well as a popular house party tour. He continues to release new music regularly which is creating growth in streaming, with a Spotify monthly listener base exceeding 225,000.

Skrizzfest promises to provide all Skrizzly’s favorite things, in an informal setting. Allowing fans to interact with the artist at a different level, enjoy some wings and whiskey and meet other fans. The goal of the event is to build a strong bond between the musician and the loyal fan base, that has seen fans travel nearly 800 miles to see live shows.

It’s not a concert, it’s a pilgrimage.