press release: The Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s 4th annual Sky Circus on Ice returns to Lake Lawn Resort Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Sky Circus on Ice features synchronized performances over frozen Delavan Lake by professional kite-flying teams from across the United States and Canada as well as ice carvings and snow sculptures by international artists, kite-making workshops and more. The outdoor festival truly celebrates the winter season with events and activities for all ages!

Opening ceremonies begin at 11:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday featuring kites over 150 feet long on display, aerial candy drops sponsored by Andes Candies throughout the day, and hands-on training by professionals for attendees to master the art of flying.

This year’s theme: SUPER HEROES! Attendees will have the opportunity to get an up-close and personal look at artists from around the globe transforming solid blocks of ice and snow into intricate carvings, beginning Friday at 10:30 a.m. and available throughout the weekend at Lake Lawn Resort and downtown Delavan. Awards will be given to the best sculpture in each class, and will remain on display for as long as weather permits. Think you have what it takes? Snow-carving classes will be available for attendees on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort.

New this year is a “Tribute to Flight” spectacular held in the historic Great Room as performers from around the globe showcase their talents while flying indoors, Saturday night at 8 p.m., as well as special guest Connor Doran, a top-12 finalist on the fifth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” performing his signature indoor kite-flying routine set to music at Lake Lawn Resort, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Take advantage of sliding down Lake Lawn Resort’s huge Blizzard Run Snow Slide, renting cross-country skis, snowshoes or ice skates at the resort’s activity center, indoor kite-making workshops at Lake Lawn Resort on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2p.m., and gathering Sunday evening indoors for a cozy movie next to the large stone fireplace.

A complimentary trolley service will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to transport attendees between the downtown Delavan area, Delavan Super 8, Delavan Comfort Suites and Lake Lawn Resort. Complimentary parking will be available throughout the weekend for events at Lake Lawn Resort.