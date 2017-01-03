Skyline Sounds, Bermudas, Dumpster Babies, Cats on Leashes

SKYLINE SOUNDS

Crunchy synthy alternative music that is meaningful, thought out, can be listened to and interpreted in many ways

https://skylinesounds.bandcamp.com/releases

BERMUDAS (Grand Rapids, MI)

Rock'n'roll run through an Egyptian meat grinder from Grand Rapids, MI.

https://bermudas.bandcamp.com/

DUMPSTER BABIES (Chicago, IL)

Our mother's dropped us on our heads...then they left us for dead...and now we live inside a dumpster...all we got is our Rock n' Roll

https://tallpatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/endless-bender

CATS ON LEASHES

Punk-influenced alternative rock, with crunchy, feedbacking guitars, banshee screams and a rhythm section that will make you barf on the bathroom rug

http://catsonleashes.weebly.com/