Sleeping Jesus, Puzzle Quest

press release: Sleeping Jesus: A failed move to New York and new love was just the existential dilemma Minnesota's Nick Elstad needed to give life to his indie dream pop project, Sleeping Jesus. 2016 saw the release of the Perennial EP, a hazy and sweet four song journey of young love and the beautiful foolishness that accompanies it. The now five piece group went from basement to the main stage at First Avenue in one short year, picked as one of the best new bands of Minneapolis in 2016.

From Urbana, Illinois, the good natured slackers that form Puzzle Quest are happy to come back to Madison, and delight all who see them with their high energy, punk influenced, garage rock nonsense.

~~Let yourself gravitate towards the bliss of their Audio Orb~~

This is a FREE show and a safer space.

Saturday, November, 11 / 9:00PM

Presented by WUD Music.