Slime-o-rama

press release: Create your own unique glitter or iridescent slime putty out on the Sequoya Library porch! Mix the ingredients together in a sticky, squishy experiment to watch your slime come to life. Children under age 7 should have an adult helper. This event will happen Thursday June 21 (4 pm) & Tuesday June 26 (2 pm), please register and attend 1 session only. Registration begins June 7. Register online, in person, or by phone at 266-6385