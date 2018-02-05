Slow Flow Yoga

Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Ct. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Mondays from 6-7:00 pm, Vera Court Neighborhood Center

press release: Slow Flow Yoga is an all-levels class founded in the principles of Vinyasa. All levels of experience and age groups are welcome! Mats and props will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. For more information call 608-246-8372.

Cost: Free, but donations appreciated

View Map
608-246-8372
