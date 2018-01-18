Smoke-Free Spaces

UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: This one-hour session will teach participants how to create smoke-free spaces to protect loved ones, especially children, from tobacco smoke.

The session will cover:

  • What is second and thirdhand tobacco smoke
  • Health consequences of exposure to tobacco smoke
  • Creating smoke-free homes and cars
  • Talking to a smoker
  • Quit smoking resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation. 

Cost: Free

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register visit unitypoint.org/classes or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.           

UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
608-417-8446
