press release: Snatam’s Light of the Beloved Tour will bring her joyous, uplifting music to audiences everywhere as she performs compositions from her new album Beloved and much-beloved songs from her rich catalog of classic world devotional CDs. Timeless Snatam Kaur recordings such as Prem, Grace, Anand, Liberation’s Door and Light of the Naam, have brought inspiration and a deep sense of peace to listeners worldwide with their captivating blend of traditional sacred mantras and expansive musical settings blending Eastern and Western influences. But the best way to experience the music, warmth and wisdom of Snatam Kaur is live in concert.

“The concert is an occasion for people to become awakened to the power of mantra,” she says; “to fall in love with mantras and experience them in the purest form that we can present. With these concerts I hope to connect with people so that they get a sense of light and love. That is so important these days, with the political climate and environmental challenges we face. I know for myself that chanting together in these settings is super healing and super powerful for relieving stress, tension and that feeling of being overwhelmed that I think is pretty common for all of us in this day and age. It’s a way for people to come and find that sense of peace again.” Visit snatamkaur.com for more event details.

Snatam Kaur is an American singer, peace activist and author raised in the Sikh and Kundalini Yoga tradition. She has an amazing ability to transform traditional Sikh chants of India into a contemporary sound that appeals to the modern ear and awakens an ancient yearning in the soul.