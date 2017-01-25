Snow Emergency Declared

press release: The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency. This means alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect in the downtown/isthmus snow emergency zone as well as the rest of the City of Madison. This snow emergency will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27.

The Streets Division along with contractors will begin plowing all city streets this evening. We expect plowing operations to start around 10pm on Thursday, January 26 and it will take 10 to 12 hours for all streets to be cleared. Currently, Streets Division crews are maintaining the city salt routes and will remain on the salt routes until switching to plowing operations around 10pm when the snow is predicted to come to a close. The combined plow force of the Streets Division and contractors will be approximately 170 pieces of equipment.

Madison residents are asked to remove all vehicles and trailers from the street if possible. Fewer obstacles in the road means crews the plowing operations will be safer, faster, and more complete.

Parking on the Street Tonight (Wednesday 1/25 into early morning of Thursday 1/26)

All residents who must park on the street tonight (the evening of January 25 into early morning of January 26) need to have their vehicles on the EVEN house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am. Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison. Violators could also be towed.

Parking on the Street Tomorrow Night (Thursday 1/26 into the early morning of Friday 1/27)

Vehicles parked on the tomorrow night (the evening of January 26 into early morning of January 27) should have their vehicles on the ODD house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am. Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison. Violators could also be towed.