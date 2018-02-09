press release: Madison Parks Foundation and Madison Parks present, Snow Glow 2018! No school? No problem! Make a day and evening at Elver Park and join us for free, family-friendly winter activities!

Schedule of Events

Learn to Snowshoe..............................................................1:30 – 3:00 pm

Limited quantities of snowshoes provided

Learn to Cross-Country Ski .................................................3:00 – 4:30 pm

Equipment rentals available from the shelter

Learn to Track Critters.........................................................4:00 – 5:00 pm

Snow Art with Fit2Go...........................................................5:00 – 6:00 pm

Night-Glow Sledding............................................................5:00 – 6:30 pm

Groove & Glide....................................................................6:00 – 8:00 pm