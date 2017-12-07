Snowshoeing: Ancient to Modern

press release:

Think snow!

Join us Thursday, December 7, at 6pm for a night of learning all about snowshoes! Rutabaga's Darren Bush and store manager Ethan will share their knowledge of snowshoes, from traditional to modern design. These guys know their stuff! Darren is the owner of Rutabaga and Toad Forge & Snowshoe Co. Ethan previously worked at Crescent Moon Snowshoes.

Come learn about different shapes, materials and bindings, flotation vs. traction, and great places to go snowshoeing! Enjoy a demo on traditional lacing techniques and bring in your traditional snowshoes for evaluation and advice on repairs.