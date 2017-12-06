Social Impact and Tech

Google Calendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00

RSVP

press release: How can tech be used to create change in our communities? Join us December 6, at 6 pm as we explore ways to connect the tech industry with leaders of nonprofits and social-justice organizations who need their help over light appetizers and refreshments.

The evening will feature talks from speakers Hilary Stohs-Krause, Primary Organizer for Madison Women in Tech and Co-Founder of Team 19, and Josh Klemons, owner of Reverbal Communications, followed by a networking opportunity for nonprofits & tech talent afterward.

This non-partisan event is brought to you by Organizing for Action Wisconsin. It is sponsored by Madison Women in TechReverbal CommunicationsMadworks Coworking and Brighter Tanzania Foundation.

Info
Careers & Business, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Social Impact and Tech - 2017-12-06 18:00:00