Social Justice in Religion and Secularism

press release: Join the Center for Religion and Global Citizenry for a conversation on how religion and secularism tie into the fight for social justice.

The event will begin with presentations from three highly acclaimed Madison-area faith leaders and activists. Free dinner and small group conversations will follow.

Speakers include:

-Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, President of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice

-Payal Khandhar, Criminal Defense Attorney and atheist-identifying Board Member of the Madison-Area Urban Ministry

-Reverend Stephen Marsh, Pastor at Lake Edge Lutheran Church

Please contact us at crgcscholars@gmail.com regarding accommodations or to arrange kosher or halal meal options.