press release: Join us on June 29 at the new AC Hotel Madison Downtown location for a charitable event supporting The Road Home Dane County, a non-profit organization serving local families transitioning out of homelessness. At this year’s Social Media Day event – enjoy signature craft cocktails and enter to win raffle prizes from several local businesses. Ticket sales and $2 from each signature drink purchased will be donated to The Road Home Program. For information about Social Media Day Madison or to purchase tickets to this year’s celebration, please visit the event page on Facebook.

AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown, 1 N Webster St, Madison, WI 53703

$10/ticket