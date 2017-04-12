Social Network News

UW Hiram Smith Hall 1545 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

Hiram Smith Hall, Room 135, 1545 Observatory Drive. Free and open to the public.

Science communication colloquium hosted by the Department of Life Sciences Communication at UW-Madison.

Come hear Pablo J. Boczkowski, professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Northwestern University, speak at our weekly colloquium series.

Pablo J. Boczkowski (Ph.D., Cornell University, 2001) is a professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Northwestern University and Co-Director of the Center for the Study of Media and Society in Argentina. His research program examines the transformation of print culture in the digital age. He’s has authored three books; co-edited another three volumes; and written over twenty-five journal articles, twenty book chapters, and seventy-five conference presentations.

UW Hiram Smith Hall 1545 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

