Socialist Party USA

press release: We are meeting to discuss forming a local of the SPUSA in the area.

Topics covered

1. What is the SPUSA.

2. Statement of Principles that all members agree to on joining

3. The steps needed to be taken to form a local

4. Open discussion on what local issues should be tackled and how.

I want to keep the meeting short to respect people's time, but I am willing to moving to somewhere nearby to and continue any discussion.