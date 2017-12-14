Society of Professional Journalists-Madison Holiday Party

press release: The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, in conjunction with the Capitol press corps, will hold its annual holiday party and raffle Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6-9 pm.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Daily Cardinal and the Badger Herald, the two student newspapers at UW-Madison.

All area journalists and journalism supporters are encouraged to attend the free event, held at the Argus Bar, 123 E. Main St. in Madison.

Please consider donating a raffle prize. Contact Mark Pitsch, SPJ president, at mpitsch (at) madison.com for details on donating.

The annual holiday party and raffle continues the tradition of SPJ Madison and local journalists raising money to advance journalism. In the past, the raffle has generated donations to the Tom Mulhern Scholarship for Sports Journalism at UW-Madison, Simpson Street Free Press and the Elliott Maraniss and David Maraniss Scholarship at UW-Madison.