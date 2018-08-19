Society of Professional Journalists-Madison Summer Picnic

press release: The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a summer picnic Sunday, Aug. 19.

All area journalists, journalism supporters and their families are encouraged to attend the free event, held at Brittingham Park, 829 West Washington Ave., from 4-10 p.m.

The park, on the shore of Monona Bay, includes a new playground; basketball, tennis and volleyball courts; a shelter; and restrooms, as well as a parking lot. Kayak, canoe and other water transportation is available for rent nearby.

SPJ Madison is renting out the park from 4-10 p.m., though attendees are welcome to come and stay for however long they're able.

Please consider bringing a dish to pass. SPJ Madison will be supplying grilling equipment, cooling trays and meat to grill, on a first come, first served basis. As part of the reservation, SPJ Madison is also obtaining a beer/wine permit from the city, so alcohol can also be on the premise.

The picnic will take place rain or shine.

Visit our Facebook event page and let us know you'll be there. And please share the page with your friends.

Questions? Contact Briana Reilly, reillybrianar AT gmail.com, or Mark Pitsch, mpitsch AT madison.com.