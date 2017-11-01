RSVP for SOFA Chicago Expo

press release:

Join MSCR as we experience some of the world’s most celebrated art at the 24th annual SOFA CHICAGO (Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design), the city’s longest-running and most popular contemporary art fair displaying the very best in ceramics, wood, glass, fiber, studio jewelry, metal, and innovative design plus a selection of painting, photography and works on paper. Artist talks, panel discussions and special exhibits are included with admission. Located at Navy Pier Festival Hall. Fee includes motorcoach transportation and admissions. Lunch is on your own. Ages 18+

Saturday, November 4, 8:30am-7:30pm.

Meet at La Follette High School

Register online or call 608-204-3000 for more information.