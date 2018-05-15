Software Engineering for the Video Game Industry

press release: Allison Salmon will talk about what life is like for a software engineer in the video game industry. The talk will go over paths to joining the game industry, what software engineers and other roles do in the game industry, and will include a discussion of the ups and downs of life in the video game industry.

Allison Salmon has been a developer in the video game industry for over 15 years. Starting as a software engineer, Allison has worked at companies of all sizes from AAA to tiny indie. She currently works at Flippfly, creating PC, mobile and console games. When not creating games she spends time knitting and exploring the great outdoors with her husband and two kids.