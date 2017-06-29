Soggy Prairie Boys

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Join us at Wetmore Park for some family fun and FREE entertainment from our local Soggy Prairie Boys. This concert will be on Thursday June 29, with entertainment beginning at 5:00pm and the concert starting at 6:00pm.

Playing from old time bluegrass to new country they’ll be sure to knock your boots off.

At Wetmore Park the entertainment may include arts/crafts, caricature artist, balloon sculpture, face painting and more! This event is FREE to the community so come out and enjoy some music and entertainment!

Info
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Music
608-837-3449
