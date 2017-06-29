press release: Join us at Wetmore Park for some family fun and FREE entertainment from our local Soggy Prairie Boys. This concert will be on Thursday June 29, with entertainment beginning at 5:00pm and the concert starting at 6:00pm.

Playing from old time bluegrass to new country they’ll be sure to knock your boots off.

At Wetmore Park the entertainment may include arts/crafts, caricature artist, balloon sculpture, face painting and more! This event is FREE to the community so come out and enjoy some music and entertainment!