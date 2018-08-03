press release: For three days and with five unique components and involving numerous women-owned farms, the jam-packed SOIL SISTERS culinary event celebrates Wisconsin’s family farms and rural life in and around the farming communities of Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville and Brodhead, Wisconsin, over the first weekend of August, 2018.

Wear your sun hat, pull on your farmboots or overalls, and kick back for a relaxing time on one, or all, of the farms. And come hungry for some farm-to-table feasts.