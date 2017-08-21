Solar Eclipse Activities
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Join us for fun crafts and activities to celebrate the Great American Solar Eclipse. Everyone can drop in to take part in the activities and crafts, but registration is required to receive a pair of the Eclipse Glasses due to limited supply. For info on safe viewing of the eclipse see https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety
