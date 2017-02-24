Solomon Carter Fuller Memory Screening Day

press release:

Dr. Keith Whitfield, provost of Wayne State University, will present "Mind Over Matter: Healthy Cognitive Aging with an Emphasis on African American Men" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24 to kick off this year's Solomon Carter Fuller Community Conversation and Memory Screening Event. An expert on aging among African Americans, Dr. Whitfield has published 200 articles, books and book chapters on cognition, health and individual development and aging.

The event continues on Saturday, with a daylong schedule of educational workshops and confidential memory screenings, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison. To schedule a complimentary memory screening, call 608.232.3400 or 888.308.6251 toll free in Wisconsin.

This event is held each February, during Black History Month, in honor of Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller, a pioneer in Alzheimer's disease research and the first African American psychiatrist.

Mind Over Matter: Healthy Cognitive Aging with an Emphasis on African American Men

A Community Discussion about Alzheimer's Disease featuring Dr. Keith Whitfield

Friday, February 24

6:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

2019 Fisher St, Madison

Alzheimer's Workshops and Confidential Memory Screenings

Saturday, February 25

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Memory Screenings. Call 608.232.3400 to schedule. Last screening is at 2:15 p.m.

9 - 10 a.m. - Caregiver Panel Discussion

10 - 11 a.m. - Caregiver workshops on elder financial abuse and mental illness

Urban League of Greater Madison

2222 South Park St., Madison