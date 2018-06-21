press release:It’s the longest day of the year. Spend an hour of it with us at The Gardens! Celebrate the official start of summer at our free event, the Solstice Senior Social, on Thursday, June 21, from 1 – 4 p.m. Join us for live music by the Glacial Drifters and Whisky and Wry. Enjoy refreshments, tours and tutorials in the lush outdoor gardens, a mini health fair, and great door prizes, including Overture Center tickets and Milwaukee Brewers club seats!

