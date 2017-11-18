Someone to Somebody Somewhere

press release:

Many things about our world and our daily lives feel unspeakable or unresolvable. Please join artist Kim Charles Kay for an exercise in making and shaping objects that respond to the unspeakable. Using simple sculpture material, participants will be guided through a process to create individual sculptures that have a purpose only for the maker. Due to the nature of this workshop’s content and art-making materials, participants will need to register ahead of time. To register, visit http://www.madisonbubbler.org All ages and abilities are welcome!