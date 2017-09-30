press release:

USA | 1986 | 35mm | 113 min.

Director: Jonathan Demme

Cast: Melanie Griffith, Jeff Daniels, Ray Liotta

Charlie, (Daniels) a seemingly straight-laced, white collar suburbanite is picked up on his lunch break and taken on a joyride by the Bohemian “Lulu” (Griffith sporting a Louise Brooks wig). Their impulsive moment leads to a wildly unpredictable road trip filled with sex, violence, petty crime, and a high school reunion. One of the best films of the '80s, Something Wild is highlighted by an eclectic music score (featuring David Byrne, John Cale, UB40, and Sister Carol), engaging lead performances, and a memorable supporting turn from Liotta as Griffith’s volatile ex-husband.

Jonathan Demme & George Romero: Heroes of Cinema

With four screenings this fall, we will commemorate the careers of two remarkable and enormously influential directors who passed away in 2017. Jonathan Demme (1944-2017), known for his energized, music loving and often humanistic body of work, will be represented by his totally unpredictable 1986 screwball comedy Something Wild and his revered 1984 Talking Heads concert movie, Stop Making Sense. George A. Romero (1940-2017) announced his arrival on the movie scene in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead, the first in his hugely popular cycle of flesh-eating zombie horror satires and a movie that launched an entire sub-genre in entertainment. Often shown in inferior copies, a glorious new restoration of Night of the Living Dead will be shown, along with Romero’s fun variation on his zombie cycle from 1973, The Crazies.

