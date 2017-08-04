Sondheim on Sondheim

press release: This musical revue is an intimate portrait of the famed songwriter and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, featuring interview footage and new arrangements of his most beloved work. Sondheim has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer, including a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, the Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has been described as "now the greatest and perhaps best-known artist in the American Musical Theater". His works as a composer and lyricist include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Assassins, and Passion. He also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy.

The first weekend will be at Prairie View Elementary School, located at 300 Soden Drive, Oregon WI. This venue is fully accessible for patrons with mobility disabilities. Dates and times are:

Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5, at 7:30 pm; Sunday August 6, at 2:00 pm

The second weekend will be in the upstairs hall at Charlie's on Main, at 113 S Main Street, Oregon WI. This beautiful venue, which was once the Masonic Lodge and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is reached by a stairway and there is no elevator. Dates and times are:

Thursday-Saturday, August 10-12, at 7:30 pm

$17 / regular ticket, $15 seniors, $12 students, $40 "dinner and a show" package available for the second week of shows with Charlie's on Main