Song Sisters

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: Amy Dixon-Kolar, Patti Shaffner and Sue Fink are singer/songwriter friends from the Chicago area who discovered that their own distinctive songs and styles worked very well together, like contrasting spices that somehow blend to make one very tasty stew. They perform in-the-round, adding harmonies to each other's songs and favorite cover songs. More at www.amydixonkolar.com and www.jazzdakini.com and www.suefink.com

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-233-5687
