Songhoy Blues

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Incorporating elements of rock and blues with the traditional songs and dances of Mali's Songhoy people, Songhoy Blues electrifies their homegrown, West African roots into every song. In their four year history, Songhoy Blues has already performed with acts such as Alabama Shakes and Julian Casablancas. The band has also appeared at SXSW, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Lattitude, and many other music festivals worldwide. Named "[a] band to watch" by The Guardian and nominated as "Best New Act" at the 2015 Q Awards, Songhoy Blues brings youthful beats and guitar-driven melodies to African tradition.

This is a FREE show brought to you by WUD Performing Arts and WUD Music.

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

