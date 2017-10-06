press release: Incorporating elements of rock and blues with the traditional songs and dances of Mali's Songhoy people, Songhoy Blues electrifies their homegrown, West African roots into every song. In their four year history, Songhoy Blues has already performed with acts such as Alabama Shakes and Julian Casablancas. The band has also appeared at SXSW, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Lattitude, and many other music festivals worldwide. Named "[a] band to watch" by The Guardian and nominated as "Best New Act" at the 2015 Q Awards, Songhoy Blues brings youthful beats and guitar-driven melodies to African tradition.

This is a FREE show brought to you by WUD Performing Arts and WUD Music.