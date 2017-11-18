Songs of the People

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Fundraiser for Gray Panthers of Madison to support nonviolent direct action

Wil-Mar Center, 973 Jenifer St. When:  Saturday Nov. 18, 2017 2-5pm

Sing songs of the Labor, Civil Rights, and Activist Movements with fellow activists.

Featuring:

• Entertainers from Raging Grannies, Forward Marching Band, and more!

• Activist book, DVD & CD sale

• Some refreshments provided, more welcome

 $5-$10 sliding scale, larger donations most welcome

Lift Your Voice, Raise Your Spirit, and Get Your Growl On!

To donate items to the sale in advance, email us at graypanthersmadison@gmail.com.

Info
View Map
Fundraisers, Politics & Activism, Seniors
