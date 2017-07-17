Sonny Knight & the Lakers, Madison Music Youth Band

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release: Concerts at McKee is one of Fitchburg’s premier outdoor events. The free summer concert series is at beautiful McKee Farms Park on the third Monday of June, July and August.

Several food and beverage carts are onsite, including Slide Food Cart and Taqueria MariMar. The Madison Music Youth Band opens the show at 6:00pm with the headliners taking the stage at 7:00pm.

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

608-288-8284

