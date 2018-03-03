press release:

SONS OF THE DESERT

USA | 1933 | 35mm | 65 min.

Director: William A. Seiter

Cast: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Charley Chase

In what is generally regarded as Laurel & Hardy’s best feature, Stan & Ollie sneak off from their wives to attend a fraternal convention. One of the funniest films ever made, this laugh-a-second classic is the perfect introduction to the great comic duo’s work. Preceded by L&H in the short Berth Marks (1929, 19 min.). Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by the George Lucas Family Foundation, the Film Foundation and the Packard Humanities Institute.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

