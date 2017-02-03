February First Friday Event: Friday Feb. 3rd 6pm-9pm

press release: We are proud to feature local Madison Artist Sophia Voelker with her latest work. Sophia will be at the reception to discuss her newest paintings and her process.

Also we will have two Lowell elementary parents Maddie Michel and Mike Richardson with the basics of how to use the healing powers of essential oils with your family. Some oils will be available to purchase.

And last but not least for Feb. we are excited to have Madison's Cajun Band "Le Gran Fromage"!