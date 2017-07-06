Sorting Through Life's Puzzle Pieces

press release: We all have a picture in our minds of what our life should look like. That picture is much like a puzzle, made up of different pieces that reflect our choices, successes and dreams. However, pieces often come into our lives that we haven’t planned for, and may not fit into our original picture. Join Megan Watt and learn how to be open and ready to accept the unexpected. You’ll leave with strategies for navigating change, and learn how working together leads to increased momentum.