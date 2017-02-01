February 11 8:30am-12:30pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.
Rediscover the Sacred Art of Stopping with Soul Care Day. This is a time to breathe, listen to God and your heart, and rejuvenate your soul. Guests are welcome to come for the whole day or for the sessions that appeal to them most. Yoga is taught by Registered Yoga instructor: Kate Mayefske. Childcare is provided - This event is open to the whole community!
8:30am - Doors Open: Coffee, Community & Centering
9:00am - Opening Session: Focus & Worship
9:30am - SESSION A: Yoga OR Manuscript Study
10:30am - Break/Personal Time
11:00am - SESSION B: Taizé Prayer Service OR Guided Art Mindfulness
11:45am - Closing Session
ALL DAY: Time for Silence, Creative Stations, & Reflection by the Lake
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map