Soul Care Day

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

February 11 8:30am-12:30pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.

Rediscover the Sacred Art of Stopping with Soul Care Day. This is a time to breathe, listen to God and your heart, and rejuvenate your soul. Guests are welcome to come for the whole day or for the sessions that appeal to them most. Yoga is taught by Registered Yoga instructor: Kate Mayefske. Childcare is provided - This event is open to the whole community!

8:30am - Doors Open: Coffee, Community & Centering

9:00am - Opening Session: Focus & Worship

9:30am - SESSION A: Yoga OR Manuscript Study

10:30am - Break/Personal Time

11:00am - SESSION B: Taizé Prayer Service OR Guided Art Mindfulness

11:45am - Closing Session

ALL DAY: Time for Silence, Creative Stations, & Reflection by the Lake

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-257-4845

