Soul Food Brunch

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join community members on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate Juneteenth with a soul food brunch & program at the Center.

Enjoy fab food by Melly Mel's Catering, plus an entertaining program, featuring Guest Emcee Antoine McNeail, of One Motion Comedy & Outreach.

Tickets available soon! Watch goodmancenter.org and Facebook.

Questions? Tara Wilhelmi at tara@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8056.

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
