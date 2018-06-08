× Expand Soul Miner: Tim Hintz & Briana Hardyman.

press release: Soul Miner is the collaboration of Americana songstress Briana Hardyman and veteran guitar slinger Tim Hintz. Hardyman and Hintz crossed paths throughout the years as members of notable country, rock, and original groups and had often discussed creating a “dream” project with the classic flavors of soul, rock, country, and blues. It’s taken nearly a decade, but Hardyman and Hintz’s someday plan has come to fruition in Soul Miner.