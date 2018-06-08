Soul on a String

press release: A Friday Night Meet Up at the library for those who seek an international experience (with subtitles)! A Chinese drama directed by Zhang Yang; starring Quni Ciren, Kimba and Diano Dudiom Zahi. After discovering a sacred stone in the mouth of a slain deer, Taibei, a young Tibetan wanderer, embarks on a mission of redemption in order to bring the divine artifact back to its rightful home.