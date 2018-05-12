press release: MSCR Afterschool at East High is hosting a Soulful Productions Showcase to benefit children in Laos. The event takes place on Saturday, May 12 at East High School, 2222 E Washington Avenue at 5:30 pm. The doors open at 5 pm.

The event is open to all ages and is family friendly. This is the first benefit showcase full of various performances, including:

· Hip Hop/Breaking

· Hmong Qeej Instrument Performances

· Electronic Dance Pop

· Latin Dance

· Hmong Dance

· Singing

· Sign Language Dance

· An outstanding fashion show

· Plus, youth and special guest artists

According to Mayder Lor, MSCR East High School recreation specialist, “We are supporting and organizing this cause because after doing so many service projects here in our Madison community we wanted to expand and help underserved children in other countries. In this case we chose Laos because some of the funds will support a newly built children's library. Proceeds will help purchase new books, school supplies and scholarship opportunities.”

This cause is close to Lor’s heart, her family is from this region and she helped build the library. Lor and many of the youth performing are Hmong.

The event fee is $5 for students 18 and under (who are still in school) and $10 for adults, age 18 and older. Additional donations are appreciated. All proceeds with help support MSCR East High School Programs and children’s books/school supplies for underserved children in Laos.

MSCR offers a wide range of recreation programs for all ages.