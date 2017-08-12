Soulmen, M-Trane, DJ Ace, Bill Roberts Combo, Trilogy, Orquesta SalSoul

press release: Next Level Artists Showcase is a free one-day outdoor live music and community event that serves as a platform for a cross-section of music genres (i.e. Pop, R&B, Smooth Jazz, Blues, etc.) featuring local artists. Next Level Artists Showcase is designed to integrate high quality promotional exposure & music production of aspiring local artists with community awareness. The showcase will bring people together from different ethnicities, age groups and socio-economic statuses to enjoy some of Madison’s prime local talent.